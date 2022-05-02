Why Twitter Finds Rihanna's Mango-Dipping So Concerning

According to Rihanna, the best way to enjoy fruit is to soak it in the ocean right before eating it. If you don't live in a coastal town with access to sea salt from the beach, then it seems a bit of table salt will do. "It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them," she told Vogue in an April interview. "Trust me, it really is a thing."

Knowing this, when images of the singer knee-deep in the ocean submerging a mango in the water went viral, it wasn't too hard to figure out what she was doing (via News 18). Soon after the photos were shared, people started testing out the tradition for themselves, too. One Twitter user even shared a video of them trying the Barbados tradition with the caption, "Went to Roatan to dip my mango in the ocean like Rihanna! And it's so good!!!"

Whether the salt-fruit combo is appetizing or not is up to individual taste, but some people on the internet were quick to issue warnings about the emerging trend.