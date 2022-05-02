Wendy's New Lemonade Includes An Unexpected Fruit

People have experimented with lemonade for generations. One of the most iconic twists on the drink came after an unfortunately disgusting incident at the circus. According to Smithsonian Magazine, an entrepreneurial lemonade seller at a circus back in 1857 ran out of water on a particularly busy day. In order to meet the demand of thirsty customers, the worker grabbed a tub of dirty water that performers had been soaking their colorful tights in. The water, dyed pink, was used to make the next round of lemonade, and the worker marketed it as strawberry lemonade. This dirty beverage popularized pink lemonade, which has been associated with the circus ever since.

Folks have since found a million ways to put twists on the classic lemonade recipe without breaking health codes. A whipped lemonade recipe turns everyone's favorite citrusy beverage into a frosty treat, while chef Andrew Zimmern's perfect lemonade includes fresh basil and mint. Now Wendy's plans to join in on the lemonade-upgrade action with its latest take on the classic summertime beverage.