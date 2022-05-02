The Breakfast Staple Ree Drummond Has 'Endless Love' For

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Ree Drummond, AKA The Pioneer Woman, just might agree. Known for her hearty home cooking, the cooking show host has shared many of her "wake-up worthy" breakfast recipes with the Food Network. Some of her favorite morning meals include buttery, gooey cinnamon rolls drizzled with icing, as well as mini muffin tin egg "casseroles.” When it comes to Southwestern-inspired staples, Drummond said on her blog that she "loves" migas, a skillet scramble made with eggs, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cheese, and, "the defining ingredient,” broken-up pieces of fried tortillas.

As for her favorite breakfast treat of all time? Drummond has made it no secret that she has an "endless love” for pancakes, as she shared in a recent Instagram video. "You never forget your first love,” the Food Network star captioned her post, set to the song "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Based on her easy, one-bowl prep and perfectly golden, cast-iron cooked flapjacks, Richie just might say that Drummond makes pancakes look "easy like Sunday morning.”