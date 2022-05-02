The Breakfast Staple Ree Drummond Has 'Endless Love' For
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Ree Drummond, AKA The Pioneer Woman, just might agree. Known for her hearty home cooking, the cooking show host has shared many of her "wake-up worthy" breakfast recipes with the Food Network. Some of her favorite morning meals include buttery, gooey cinnamon rolls drizzled with icing, as well as mini muffin tin egg "casseroles.” When it comes to Southwestern-inspired staples, Drummond said on her blog that she "loves" migas, a skillet scramble made with eggs, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cheese, and, "the defining ingredient,” broken-up pieces of fried tortillas.
As for her favorite breakfast treat of all time? Drummond has made it no secret that she has an "endless love” for pancakes, as she shared in a recent Instagram video. "You never forget your first love,” the Food Network star captioned her post, set to the song "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Based on her easy, one-bowl prep and perfectly golden, cast-iron cooked flapjacks, Richie just might say that Drummond makes pancakes look "easy like Sunday morning.”
The Pioneer Woman flips for pancakes
Drummond has shared several of her secrets for making adoration-worthy pancakes over the years. One way the Pioneer Woman gets perfect pancakes every time is by adding a bit of lemon juice or zest to the batter — not to add a pronounced citrusy flavor, but more as a slightly acidic stand-in for buttermilk. Another tip is to make sure the cooking pan is well coated with butter. This will guarantee good browning and a trouble-free flip.
Based on her recent Instagram video, Drummond clearly "flips" for pancakes. Though this version (presumably her perfect pancake recipe from her website) kept things classic with a big pat of butter and drizzle of syrup, some of her favorite variations include lemon blueberry pancakes, sour cream pancakes, sheet-pan pancakes, and white chocolate chip and berry pancakes. Wait! Is this the same Drummond who once confessed on Twitter, "I do not like chocolate chip pancakes (*ducking*)?" She might not like semisweet chocolate chips in her personal pancakes, but when serving a crowd, Drummond does like to put out a self-serve toppings bar — with fun fixings like blueberries, sliced bananas, yogurt, and, yes, chocolate chips — so everyone can create the breakfast of their dreams (via Food Network).