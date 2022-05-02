Ina Garten's Classic Mother's Day Cake Uses One Key Ingredient
With Mother's Day fast approaching, it's the perfect time to make some decisions about how you're going to celebrate. Make mom breakfast in bed as a special surprise? Take mom out to dinner at their favorite restaurant? Surprise them with their favorite treat(s)? The possibilities are truly endless, and that can make planning this special day a little daunting.
Luckily, plenty of people are in the same boat, and our favorite celebrity chefs know it. In this vein, Ina Garten took to Instagram six days ahead of Mother's Day to share one of her favorite cake recipes. Garten wrote in her caption, "Show Mom some love this week by baking her my favorite Beatty's chocolate cake!"
While Garten's four-layer chocolate cake frosted with chocolate frosting looks like any other chocolate cake, it has one very unique ingredient that'll make it stand out. Let's just say there's a reason this post got more than 31,000 likes in under four hours.
Ina Garten gives coffee cake a whole new meaning
We're all pretty used to the concept of coffee cake, the perfect breakfast treat to enjoy alongside a cup of hot coffee. However, Ina Garten's favorite chocolate cake recipe puts the coffee right inside of the cake. The coffee flavor complements and accentuates the chocolate flavor, culminating in a chocolate cake experience like no other.
According to Garten's website, the Beatty chocolate cake includes freshly brewed coffee in the batter itself, as well as instant coffee in the frosting. That makes this cake totally fair game for breakfast, right? Right.
Garten's Instagram followers naturally showered her post with love. One user commented that the Beatty's chocolate cake is her mom's favorite, while another said the cake is "THE most requested cake at family functions." Other fans said the Beatty cake was their go-to cake, some even going so far as to admit to eating the cake for breakfast.
Ultimately, one thing is for certain: This cake is a great option for Mother's Day.