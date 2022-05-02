Ina Garten's Classic Mother's Day Cake Uses One Key Ingredient

With Mother's Day fast approaching, it's the perfect time to make some decisions about how you're going to celebrate. Make mom breakfast in bed as a special surprise? Take mom out to dinner at their favorite restaurant? Surprise them with their favorite treat(s)? The possibilities are truly endless, and that can make planning this special day a little daunting.

Luckily, plenty of people are in the same boat, and our favorite celebrity chefs know it. In this vein, Ina Garten took to Instagram six days ahead of Mother's Day to share one of her favorite cake recipes. Garten wrote in her caption, "Show Mom some love this week by baking her my favorite Beatty's chocolate cake!"

While Garten's four-layer chocolate cake frosted with chocolate frosting looks like any other chocolate cake, it has one very unique ingredient that'll make it stand out. Let's just say there's a reason this post got more than 31,000 likes in under four hours.