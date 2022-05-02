Why TJ Maxx & Marshalls Are Recalling Vegan Chocolates

Let's say you're a strict vegan (meat lovers, just go with it, okay?), and you're in a checkout lane at Marshalls. Now, you know how Marshalls and their affiliated stores, (e.g., T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, etc.), like to line those lanes with hard-to-resist snacks you're nevertheless forced to resist if they're not labeled vegan? Well, not today, you think, upon spying a pretty box of "vegan" chocolates, or so you assume because they're labeled as such — the word "VEGAN" being written in an all-caps font. And that should be enough, you might think, if you're even thinking beyond the fact that you're now in possession of some delicious-looking vegan chocolate truffles, and you're just seconds away from that first bite. But, as soon as you take said bite, you recoil. Was that milk? Like, the animal kind? You spit it out. You're disgusted. But then hopefully you move on with your day.

Indeed, that very scenario may have happened once or twice before Marshalls' parent company, The TJX Companies, Inc., recalled three of its chocolate candies/truffles after having been made aware that these supposedly vegan candies/truffles actually contain undisclosed milk products, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, as distressing as it may be for anyone to realize that they've consumed any undisclosed ingredient, for people with milk allergies, the particular manufacturing/labeling mistake made by The TJX Companies that led to the recall, could prove fatal. Here's what's at stake and what to do if you purchased any of the recalled products.