Arby's Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Arby's has been known to retire quite a few of its popular menu items in its 60-year tenure, much to its fans' dismay. Among the fast food items we sadly lost in 2021 were the chain's beloved loaded Italian sandwich — a monstrosity of deli meats and fixings — as well as its pizza slider and ham slider. And in a particularly dreaded moment last fall, the company announced the discontinuation of Arby's potato cakes, a breakfast favorite, in favor of its new crinkle fries. Some customers were so passionate about the fried spuds, in fact, that nearly 4,000 of them signed a Change.org petition to bring them back.

While Arby's has vaguely hinted that potato cakes could one day make a return to the menu, for now, the meat-centric chain has more concrete news for customers who miss its discontinued menu items: For a limited time, Arby's is resurrecting one of its savory favorites, along with some other updates, per Chew Boom.