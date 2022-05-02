Geoffrey Zakarian Has A Grapefruit Margarita Recipe For Cinco De Mayo

Many Americans celebrate Cinco de Mayo with margaritas, so, naturally, Food Network star ​​Geoffrey Zakarian posted a video on his Instagram with a recipe that fans can easily recreate at home.

Though Zakarian's recipe is especially timely with the holiday coming up, it is also important to acknowledge the cultural significance of the holiday and why people drink this tequila-based beverage on this day.

According to USA Today, there is a theory that enjoying a margarita on Cinco de Mayo actually stems from the invention of the frozen margarita machine in the 1970s, making the drink more accessible in restaurants. The Mexican restaurants that had this new technology celebrated Cinco de Mayo, causing Americans to associate the drink with this holiday.

But the true cultural significance of the holiday lies in the victory of Mexican troops in the Battle of Puebla. Not everyone is aware of this historic event, so it's important to research and learn about the holiday's history even if you're going to indulge in some margaritas on May 5. Naturally, too, Zakarian's followers are just as enraptured by his grapefruit margarita recipe as we are.