Giada De Laurentiis' Spinach Pasta Recipe Is Turning Heads On Instagram

Gone are the dull and dreary days of winter. Slowly and surely, the world around us is brightening up and becoming alive again. April showers are making way for May flowers, vibrant green grass has replaced the snow and the sludge, and people are sporting their floral dresses and pastel pants once again. And let's not forget about the seasonal spring dishes that make for delicious dinners.

While rich, warm stews and heaping plates of casserole may be the perfect winter comfort foods, let's face it — they aren't much to look at. From easy homemade lemon bars and key lime pie to prosciutto with burrata and roasted radishes with butter, there are so many spring dishes that are as colorful as they are delicious (via Pure Wow). If you're planning a menu for a seasonal soiree, no dish is more crowd-pleasing than pasta. But rather than opting for a dish that's hearty and heavy, try gravitating towards something that screams spring, like this bright green spinach pasta from Giada de Laurentiis (via Instagram).