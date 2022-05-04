Why Instagram Is Cracking Up At Ree Drummond's Latest Picture With Ladd

When it comes to cleanliness, you can't go wrong with ... a cowboy. At least that's what Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is advising her fans and followers in a recent Instagram post that said fans and followers appear to be eating up with a spoon. On May 3, 2022, Drummond shared a photo of herself being hugged from behind by one very (er, how shall we put this?) "rugged-looking" Ladd Drummond, her husband of over two decades. And by "rugged-looking," we're referring to the fact that Ladd is wearing rumpled denim and a cowboy hat covered with various stains that might or might not be "either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit," as Ms. Drummond suggested. "That is not a dark mustache over his lip," she clarifies for her fans and followers. "It was all over his shirt too."

But the thing that Food Network's Pioneer Woman seems to really want everyone to know is that "there is no cleaner human being than a cowboy just before they get in bed at night." Apparently, real cowboys shower nightly. Drummond's fawning post has quickly garnered nearly 60,000 likes and a whole slew of comments. Why, even the comments have likes and comments. Nor is there any shortage of "cracking up" emojis, which as you'll see are well-deserved.