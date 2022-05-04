Costco Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Must-Have Grill Accessory

With spring rolling in, warm weather has returned and folks around the country can finally break out their grills. Anyone who considers themself to be a pro griller most likely keeps track of all of the best accessories for their outdoor cookspace. Good Housekeeping recommends seasoned grill veterans invest in digital thermometers, stainless steel skewers, heat-absorbing gloves, and grill baskets.

This final accessory might seem like a mere wishlist item, but it can actually take your grilling experience to the next level. According to The Kitchn, the fine mesh versions of these baskets are great for cooking up vegetables or legumes over an open fire, while baskets with a hinged clamp make grilling fish a walk in the park. Grill connoisseurs can go all out and even get flat, stainless steel baskets that hang just above the flames and keep food from getting charred. Trying to find the right version of these baskets for what you cook can take some time and effort, but luckily, one Instagrammer spotted a Costco find that easily solves this problem.