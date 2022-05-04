Nigella Lawson Just Dropped A Gluten-Free Banana Bread Recipe

It's not every day that you come across a gluten-free recipe that would easily pass for one that's gluten-filled. Even the most practiced bakers balk at the task of creating something that's gluten-free yet delicious.

Gluten-free baking is not as simple as omitting the ingredients that contain gluten. Each component of a baked creation has a different reaction and response to the other ingredients. For example, gluten-free flour contains more starches and, therefore, absorbs more liquid, according to Simply Recipes. This means that these recipes also require more liquid than a non-gluten-free recipe would, and the resulting batter will be looser instead of the thick consistency one may be used to. Furthermore, gluten-free batters bake longer because of the excess liquid. Some of the mistakes you can make with gluten-free baking include not executing precise measurements or using the wrong binding ingredients (via Prevention.com)

Now, Nigella Lawson has revealed a gluten-free banana bread recipe that promises to eliminate all of these gluten-free pitfalls and give you a delightful result.