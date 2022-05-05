The One Kitchen Item Rachael Ray Can't Live Without - Exclusive

When it came to designing "Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home," the TV star also had to have her dream kitchen, of course. However, the process of creating the perfect spot for cooking wasn't exactly as enjoyable as she had hoped. "That was a tragedy for this build," the iconic cook admitted during an exclusive interview with Mashed's sister site The List. "I thought I chose the perfect kitchen and tried to communicate that to the team, because I could not be onsite because of a pandemic."

Throughout the entire renovation, Ray had a specific vision of what she wanted her Tuscan home to look like. Communicating that to a crew (made up of people that mostly spoke Italian) was a difficult dilemma. "So that was a complete do over," she shared.

In the end, Ray couldn't be happier with how her beautiful kitchen turned out. "Eventually, I did get the kitchen that I wanted in Italy, which I love," she gushed. Though she had to make a few trade-offs to get there, there was one item that she was not willing to compromise on when it came to creating her dream kitchen.