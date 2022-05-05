Quiznos Just Came Out With A Take On An Iconic Sandwich

There's an endless number of combinations of meat, cheese, and toppings that can be stacked in between two (or sometimes three) slices of bread to create a delicious sandwich. However, few have come even close to reaching the same level of fame as the Philadelphia cheesesteak. Invented in 1930 by a hot dog vendor named Pat Oliveri, the mouthwatering sammie typically consisting of thinly sliced ribeye steak, melted cheese, and onions piled high on a hoagie roll is arguably the most iconic food to come out of The City of Brotherly Love (though soft pretzels might be a close second).

Any good Philadelphian will likely tell you that the absolute best cheesesteaks in America are made right in the city itself, though those living outside of Philadelphia (or Pennsylvania entirely) have the option of heading to a number of restaurants to satisfy their craving for the 17th most popular food in America (via YouGovAmerica). Subway, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, and Penn Station are just a few of the popular chains featuring Phillys on their menus, and now, another popular sandwich shop has entered the cheesesteak game. According to Chew boom, cheesesteak lovers can now find their favorite sandwich on the menu at Quiznos — and with a few unique twists, at that.