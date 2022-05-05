Quiznos Just Came Out With A Take On An Iconic Sandwich
There's an endless number of combinations of meat, cheese, and toppings that can be stacked in between two (or sometimes three) slices of bread to create a delicious sandwich. However, few have come even close to reaching the same level of fame as the Philadelphia cheesesteak. Invented in 1930 by a hot dog vendor named Pat Oliveri, the mouthwatering sammie typically consisting of thinly sliced ribeye steak, melted cheese, and onions piled high on a hoagie roll is arguably the most iconic food to come out of The City of Brotherly Love (though soft pretzels might be a close second).
Any good Philadelphian will likely tell you that the absolute best cheesesteaks in America are made right in the city itself, though those living outside of Philadelphia (or Pennsylvania entirely) have the option of heading to a number of restaurants to satisfy their craving for the 17th most popular food in America (via YouGovAmerica). Subway, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, and Penn Station are just a few of the popular chains featuring Phillys on their menus, and now, another popular sandwich shop has entered the cheesesteak game. According to Chew boom, cheesesteak lovers can now find their favorite sandwich on the menu at Quiznos — and with a few unique twists, at that.
Quiznos has four Philly cheesesteak sandwiches for customers to choose from
Quiznos is best known for its hot and toasty hoagies, so it's fitting that the sub shop is now home to not just one, but four Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. Initially introduced to the chain's Canadian locations in February, Chew boom reports that the limited-edition sandwich quartet officially landed at participating U.S. Quiznos locations on May 3. New menu items include the Steak Philly, which consists of "chopped steak with sautéed onions and peppers, cherry peppers and white American cheese," as well as the Chicken Philly, which comes dressed the exact same way but features poultry rather than steak at the helm. Both sammies are also available in spicier versions that get heat from jalapeños and the chain's Batch 83 four-pepper chili sauce. Prices will start at $7.70 for the Steak Philly and $6.59 for its poultry counterpart but will vary by location (via Fast Food Post).
Longtime Quiznos customers may recall that the sandwich chain has dabbled in cheesesteaks before with its Double Cheese Cheesesteak, which was available for a limited time back in 2012. The meaty handheld didn't exactly appear to be a huge hit, earning a dismal two out of five rating from Fast Food Geek. Being that Quiznos' re-vamped cheesesteaks have only been available for a short time, the jury is still out on whether or not they pass the test. For the sake of Philly cheesesteak lovers, we hope they do.