Ree Drummond Shared A Sweet Farewell To Her Nephew On Her Cooking Show

There's nothing like a proud auntie to get the virtual tears flowing, and her fans are here to chime in with Stu-related appreciation on Ree Drummond's Instagram post. "No joke, I watch for Stu," says one Instagrammer. "Team Stu!" wrote another. A fan lamented the loss of Stu, saying, "He's sweet plus he'll eat anything. I'll miss him." To that, Drummond replied, "He'll eat anything and he'll eat everything!"

Family involvement in the show was one unexpected benefit of the pandemic. One commenter said, "I am going to miss your family's taping," noting that they love how "real" and "raw" it was. "Felt like you were cooking with a friend." An Instagram user said that the "wonderful, unexpected season of life together" must have been "really special."

Stu's exit, however, makes room for Drummond's original camera crew to return, which she said will happen in July. Most of them are from England, according to a comment from the star, so it's been a minute since the gang's been together. a fan wrote, "We need a reunion story and pics of your reunion," which Drummond concurs would be "so fun." If anyone knows how to have fun, it's The Pioneer Woman!