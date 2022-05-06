Here's How To Get Free Food For A Year From The Fresh Market

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who treat trips to the grocery store like a relay race, and those who abandon the concept of linear time in order to meander the aisles of their local supermarket at the unbothered pace of a museum-goer. In general, those who shop at specialty stores like The Fresh Market fit into the latter camp. According to its website, the North Carolina-based chain is modeled after a "European-style food market," and organizes its inventory in a way that's meant to provide customers with an experience akin to a treasure hunt. In addition to the basics, the store stocks its shelves with both local and international products that can be hard to find elsewhere in the States, as well as an "old-world style butcher shop and fish market."

Like many grocery chains, The Fresh Market offers a loyalty program that comes with savings, rewards points, and even a free slice of birthday cake. And now, per a May 5 press release, the company announced its biggest loyalty perk yet: the chance to win free groceries for a year.