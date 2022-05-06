Martha Stewart Threw A Cinco De Mayo Party And Instagram Is Loving It
Leave it to the supreme goddess of party planning to class up any holiday. Martha Stewart took to Instagram to fill fans in on the "really lovely" Cinco de Mayo festivities held at her farm, likely the historic 153-acre property she owns in Bedford, New York. She put on the event with the help of Baccarat, known for jewelry and crystal pieces, as well as Casa Dragones, a tequila company. Of course, Martha.com (Stewart's online store) provided much of the other decor items.
The image shows Stewart clad in a brimmed hat, stunning statement jewelry, and "a Mexican dress," presiding over a table with all of the fixings for any good Cinco de Mayo party.
Per Stewart's post, a "select group of magazine editors” were invited to the event to enjoy Mexican-inspired fare and "delicious pomegranate Martharitas," which she served in Baccarat crystal goblets (with spicy rims, naturally). The "Martharitas," she says, were made using a Margaritaville blender, which she dubbed "fabulous." Unsurprisingly, many of Stewart's fans felt similarly.
Martha Stewart's fans giggle and swoon over her Cinco de Mayo party
It looks like Martha Stewart's Cinco de Mayo event was a big hit among the magazine editors in attendance. Jamie Milan with Veranda Magazine called it "a perfect event" and noted that "the Martha-ritas were delicious!" Madeline O'Malley with Architectural Digest also made the guest list, and commented on the post thanking Stewart for the invitation.
Many of Stewart's fans appreciated all of the attention to detail, especially her fashion choices. One Instagrammer called her a "Glowing goddess," and another one commented, "You look GORG." Yet another called her "Martha Kahlo" in homage to famed Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo.
The original post must have held a typo, which some of Stewart's more eagle-eyed fans noted before it was edited. Specifically, "Mayo" was initially spelled "Maio." One commenter said, "Who wrote that caption? Sorry, I tried to ignore it." Others noted that the Martha-ritas probably played a role. "I spell is [it] Maio too after too many margaritas," said one fan. Stewart works hard, so it only makes sense that she plays hard, right?