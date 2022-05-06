Martha Stewart Threw A Cinco De Mayo Party And Instagram Is Loving It

Leave it to the supreme goddess of party planning to class up any holiday. Martha Stewart took to Instagram to fill fans in on the "really lovely" Cinco de Mayo festivities held at her farm, likely the historic 153-acre property she owns in Bedford, New York. She put on the event with the help of Baccarat, known for jewelry and crystal pieces, as well as Casa Dragones, a tequila company. Of course, Martha.com (Stewart's online store) provided much of the other decor items.

The image shows Stewart clad in a brimmed hat, stunning statement jewelry, and "a Mexican dress," presiding over a table with all of the fixings for any good Cinco de Mayo party.

Per Stewart's post, a "select group of magazine editors” were invited to the event to enjoy Mexican-inspired fare and "delicious pomegranate Martharitas," which she served in Baccarat crystal goblets (with spicy rims, naturally). The "Martharitas," she says, were made using a Margaritaville blender, which she dubbed "fabulous." Unsurprisingly, many of Stewart's fans felt similarly.