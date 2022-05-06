Why You Could See More Costco Stores Soon

It seems like you can't escape Costco. The Balance Small Business reports that the chain now operates as the largest warehouse store in the world and even sparked the "Costco Craze," which encompassed a massive spread of the store back in 2013 and ended with 200 international locations popping up around the globe, too. Fast forward to the present, and the big box store doesn't plan to let up anytime soon.

Forbes reports that the store entered 2022 ready to spend $4 billion over the course of the year. Rumors started floating around at the same time over the idea that the chain was potentially planning to continue its expansion across the world. Back in January, sources couldn't corroborate this information, given that Costco only announces its new stores two or three months ahead of time.

Now, the time has come. The company has revealed at least a taste of its plans, and it looks like Costco has its eye set on global grocery domination.