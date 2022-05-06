Why Costco Employee Unions Are Furious, According To Reddit

If you've ever wondered how much Costco employees really make, it turns out that they're not afraid to open up about it. A recent Reddit thread featuring the Costco union representatives' letter has raised tensions among users. The letter indicates that Costco representatives have lowballed employees' wages, and the union intends to fight for better-negotiated salaries. In the meantime, union representatives encourage members to disregard any rumors the company has put forward regarding their meetings.

Users jumped in to voice their complaints about Costco's current wages and business practices. One Redditor noted that, while Costco may still pay employees more than its competition, they don't shine when it comes to letting staff take time off. Others argue that the pay for CEOs and other executives has steadily risen while the employees' wages have remained stagnant — and that this needs to change.

Furthermore, others complained that the company's hazard pay doesn't nearly cover the work that they do, which is why the union's letter partially mentions the fight for the solidification of Costco workers' status as essential workers. Other Redditors noted that the raises don't match inflation and that this needs to change. Only time can tell how the negotiations between Costco and the union will pan out, but in the meantime, employees are still waiting for higher wages.