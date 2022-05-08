How Sophie Turner Healed From Her Eating Disorder During Game Of Thrones

As if you didn't already have enough reasons to love Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner is ready to give you a few more. The character she played on TV's beloved "Game of Thrones" certainly went through her fair share of relatable experiences (betrothed to a jerk, held hostage by his family, becoming a queen, etc.), but Turner's life has had plot twists and power plays all of its own. And the actress no doubt inspired many more fans — whether they watched GoT or not — when she opened up about those experiences to Marie Claire in 2019. "I have experienced mental illness firsthand," she told the magazine. "And I've seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well."

Referring to the darker periods of Turner's life, which she just so happened to be navigating while she simultaneously starred in one of those most popular TV programs of a generation, the actress explained that pressure to look a certain way was not only an inescapable cultural mandate but a professional expectation. And when film and television studio executives join a chorus of social media strangers in telling you that you should lose weight, the results are as harrowing as you might expect. "For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder," Turner told ELLE UK last month. And if you thought Sansa Stark played the hand she was dealt with strength and dignity, wait until you hear about Turner.