Padma Lakshmi's Mother's Day Post Is Relatable For So Many Moms

Padma Lakshmi is a busy woman. She's probably best known for her role as the host of Bravo's "Top Chef," a gig she's held for all but one season of the long-running cooking competition show. But these days, she's also the host of her very own food travel show, "Taste of the Nation," and to top it all off, she's also a parent. She frequently posts about her daughter, who she calls "Little Hands," on social media, and the pair also has a pup, Divina, who makes frequent appearances on Lakshmi's Instagram account. Who wouldn't get emotional over Lakshmi's heartwarming journey to becoming a dog person?

So, when Mother's Day rolled around, Lakshmi decided to keep things real. She didn't post some glossy mother-daughter photo that made it seem like what she — and so many other parents — does is a piece of cake, but rather an intricate balancing act that can only be achieved with the help of a supportive community.

Lakshmi shared a video on Instagram of herself behind the scenes while filming an episode of "Top Chef" in 2010. Lakshmi's hair is in curlers, a makeup artist is working on her eyes, and her mother is holding a plate of food in front of her so she can eat. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is nursing daughter Krishna under a blanket. "Three generations of feeding: me, my daughter, and my mom" was overlaid on the video. Lakshmi captioned the video by saying, "Mommy multitasking," and fans were impressed.