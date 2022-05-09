Giada De Laurentiis' Daughter Made Her A Fun Mother's Day Meal

It can be hard to live up to your parents' expectations even in the humblest of circumstances, but what about when your mom or dad is a global celebrity in the food world? It seems that sometimes, the children of food television stars follow in their parents' footsteps. Now that Guy Fieri's son is all grown up, Hunter has joined his dad on many of his shows, even talking to the stars on camera in the most recent season of "Tournament of Champions." But he's not the only Food Network star spawn who's showing an interest in their parent's field. It looks like Giada De Laurentiis' daughter Jade wants to get in on some of the culinary fun — and she's not afraid to go at her own pace.

In an Instagram video shared by De Laurentiis on this past Mother's Day, Jade can be seen cooking a special meal for her mom. But it's not something authentically Italian like her mother would make. Instead, she's whipping up a box of Annie's Homegrown mac and cheese, which comes with a white cheddar seasoning packet and mini shell pasta. "People always ask me if I can cook, and my answer is yes," Jade says in the video, jokingly gesturing at the boxed mac and cheese. What did De Laurentiis think about her daughter's creation?