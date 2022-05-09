The Redditor Who Decorated Their First Apartment Exclusively With Costco Furniture

While we perhaps know Costco best for its $1 hot dog and massive selection of bulk goods, Costco does in fact sell more than just food. The superstore also sells engagement rings, swimming pools, vacation packages, and, rather wildly, coffins, though these are just a few of the most bizarre things you can buy at Costco.

Yes, Costco sells furniture as well. According to Costco's website, you can purchase anything from bedroom sets to living room couches to office furniture to kitchen tables and chairs. In addition to large furniture pieces, Costco also sells bedding, rugs, entertainment centers, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, and fake plants.

True to form, Costco sells its furniture and decor at reasonable prices, but you'd never know just from looking at its selection. One interior designer told Insider that Costco's pieces look much more expensive than they are. In other words, if you like designer-esque decor and you're shopping on a budget, you might want to browse at the big box store. That's exactly what one new apartment tenant did.