Taco Bell Wants To Upgrade Your Boring Dinners — Here's How

For those with lifestyles that are constantly on the go, it's hard to assemble meals that are both creative and tasty. Taco Bell wants to lend a helping hand with its most recent campaign.

In recent times, Taco Bell has been known for its takeout options and digital orders (via CNBC). Felss Masino, who is the head of Taco Bell's international business, stated that the company is focused on being an "easy, accessible brand." Thus, this makes the company a great stop in-between studying sessions and for post-work dinners.

And what better way is there to gain brand exposure than to use the means that Gen Z is most familiar with: social media. According to data provided by Marketing Charts, companies have seen a 94% growth in brand awareness by utilizing social media.

Taco Bell is already a veteran in launching social media campaigns, including its Beautiful Mess initiative that it launched earlier this year on YouTube. Similar to that movement, the new #iSeeATaco campaign rallies together both new and old fans' excitement about its products.