Crumbl's New Cookie Lineup Is Both Savory And Sweet

A savory cookie sounds strange, but in actuality, snacks like this make sense. Bakers have experimented with salty and umami flavors in the past and have come up with creations like cheddar and rosemary shortbread cookies, savory oatmeal cookies, cumin cookies, and even tomato cookies coated with pesto, per Insanely Good Recipes.

Over the years, Crumbl has touched on some of these flavor combos. Bellewood Cottage reports that the cookie company has tested the waters with savory options like cornbread cookies but rarely dives headfirst into cookies packed with savory flavor. Its latest treats may not fully explore this realm but do promise to flirt with some uncommon flavors you don't always see in desserts.

In a recent Instagram post, Crumbl announced that it plans to highlight the current week's cookie offering with a Salted Caramel Cheesecake cookie that blends a cheesecake frosting and graham cracker layer together with caramel and sea salt. This item may marry sweet and savory flavors together but also might not strike too many buyers as that strange. On closer inspection, another cookie in this week's lineup has the potential to raise some eyebrows based on how it melds flavors.