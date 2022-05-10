Why Costco's New Caramel Flan Dessert Is Sparking Disagreement

There are some desserts that you either love, or you hate. Some people go wild for an ambrosia salad recipe, and other people think combining sour cream, mini marshmallows, and canned fruit is, well, a terrible idea. There are those who find the springy, wiggly texture of a freshly unmolded Jell-O dessert to be pleasing and those who think it's an abomination. Flan seems to fall into this category of polarizing desserts, and a version being sold at Costco recently caused some controversy on social media as fans discussed whether or not it was worth buying (via Instagram).

Flan is a custard dessert that goes back to the time of the ancient Romans, and these days it's popular in many countries. We won't parse out the real difference between Mexican flan and Filipino flan here, but it's safe to say that there are tons of versions of this dessert to be found in kitchens, bakeries, and big-box discount stores around the world. So what exactly is it about Costco's version of flan that has fans skeptical?