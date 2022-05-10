New Study Reveals How You Can Wash Chicken Safely

The debate on whether or not to wash chicken prior to cooking has been ongoing for years. While some people swear by it, other experts suggest that doing so could lead to a greater chance of cross-contamination. Hunker reports that a 2013 survey suggested as much as 90% of people wash their chicken prior to cooking, but what is the reason? Apparently, there are a couple: A recipe might call for it, or some think it's a way of washing bacteria away that is living on the chicken's outer layer.

Regardless of why you wash your chicken, should you wash chicken before cooking? Experts generally say no. Since chicken may contain bacteria such as Salmonella, washing it could result in the water splashing those germs elsewhere in your cooking space. This means that kitchen counters, the sink, and potentially even the cabinets could all be sprayed with harmful bacteria as you wash.

If you are set on continuing the practice of pre-washing your poultry, a new study suggests there are ways to do it more safely.