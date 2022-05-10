Here's How To Get A One-Year Sam's Club Membership For Just $14.99

Shoppers have found ways to get the most out of their Sam's Club memberships. According to Hunker, members can find ways to score discounts on pharmaceuticals and gift cards, and can even sign up for emergency roadside assistance if they buy and install tires at the big box store. Once you get the membership, these perks seem easy to come by, but actually becoming a Sam's Club member may prove more financially daunting than one would expect.

The List found that some shoppers ended up splitting their membership with a friend or shopped around on Groupon for a better deal. Others have found ways to score a promotional offer that allowed them to walk out of the store with a membership card and a free rotisserie chicken. With all of these hoops to jump through to get a good deal, Sam's Club finally took notice and now plans to offer its own membership card at a discount price, so you don't have to piggyback on a friend or scour the web for discount codes.