Gatorade Exec Says These Are The Most Popular Flavors Of Propel - Exclusive
There's nothing better after a good workout than throwing back some refreshingly cold water. It's even better if that water is enhanced with the vitamins and minerals you need to rehydrate and feel your best. Well, that's exactly what you get with Propel Fitness Water, along with nearly a dozen different delicious flavors to choose from, all loaded with Gatorade-level electrolytes.
This summer, Propel wants to do more than just replenish us post-workout — it wants to help remind us all of the "joy of working out" in the first place. Whether it's on a yoga mat, in the weight room, or along a running trail, Propel wants you to stay hydrated while finding your happy place.
But before you get in on the movement, you may be wondering: Which flavors of Propel are bringing exercisers the most joy? Mashed went straight to the source to find out. In an exclusive interview, Gatorade's VP of Fitness Brands, Anuj Bhasin, revealed the most popular flavors of Propel and shed some light on whether fans can expect to see even more varieties of the fitness water hitting store shelves soon.
You can't go wrong with one of Propel's berry-inspired fitness water flavors
If you find yourself reaching for one of Propel's fitness waters flavored with berry, then you're not alone. Gatorade VP Anuj Bhasin confirmed that the brand's "most popular flavors include Kiwi Strawberry, Grape, and Berry." Berry-infused flavors are so popular that they even made their way into Propel's more recent line of specialized offerings. Bhasin adds that Propel's "newest flavors include the Immune Support Orange Raspberry & Lemon Blackberry."
But even if you haven't found your perfect Propel flavor yet, it's only a matter of time until your go-to bottle hits the shelves. Bhasin says we will "definitely" see new Propel options in the future, adding, "We've got more flavors and we've got more research innovation. We're dealing with more functions coming soon." He rightfully points out that "flavor is a space where consumers are always looking for more," and that's exactly why the brand is "always innovating." Whether it's with a new fruity flavor or a new, health-boosting enhancement, Bhasin says Propel is "really excited about where we can take the brand to help continue to solve exercisers' problems."
Visit PropelYourJOWO.com to learn more about Propel's campaign, and to find information about how to enter Propel's #ShowYourJOWO TikTok challenge for a chance to win $10,000.