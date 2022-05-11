54% Think This Is The Best Brand Of Ranch Dressing

Ranch dressing is, by far, the most popular flavor of salad dressing in the U.S., according to a 2021 statistic by Statista. Invented around 1950 by Steve Henson, a construction worker from Nebraska who occasionally cooked for his crew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and per The New York Times, the signature ranch dressing quickly became a specialty of "Hidden Valley," the Santa Barbara guest ranch Henson opened in the mid-1950s with his wife, Gayle.

While in Alaska, as a matter of necessity, Steve Henson had made his innovative buttermilk-based cool and creamy yet tangy and herbaceous dressing using only dried herbs and spices. However, even after he and his wife moved to Southern California's farm-ready climate, he didn't veer from that formula, and guests of the ranch, both literally and figuratively, ate the stuff up with a spoon. Guests pressured the Hensons to let them take home souvenir bottles for themselves and their friends. Word of mouth spread, paving the way to Henson's setting up a mail-order business for dry seasoning packets fans could use to make their own dressing at home — a business Clorox took over in the 1970s (per HuffPost).

Ranch dressing became ubiquitous starting in the 1980s when it became available by the bottle. That's when other manufacturers began selling ranch-style dressing. But no brand even comes close to Hidden Valley, according to the respondents of a recent Mashed survey — 54% of whom voted it the best brand of bottled ranch.