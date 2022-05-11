Here's How To Get A Free Bundt Cake At Long John Silver's

When you make a stop at Long John Silver's, you're probably craving a plate of seafood — be it shrimp, salmon, Pacific cod, or Alaskan pollock — that's dipped in batter and fried in a vat of oil. The fast food chain, named after the cunning antagonist of Robert Louis Stevenson's adventure novel "Treasure Island," is the famished road-tripping family's answer to fish 'n chips and hushpuppies. Of course, the restaurant's menu also features things like chicken, fish tacos, and classic Southern-style sides like coleslaw, green beans, corn, and "crumblies," the gloriously crunchy fallen-off bits of the restaurant's signature fry batter.

While Johnny Silver certainly has a reputation for catering to families, there's no rule against placing a solo order — get an extra order of crispy crumblies! Live your life! That said, the chain is tacking a pretty sweet perk (pun intended) onto its Family Meals: free lemon or chocolate bundt cake.