The Unexpected TV Award Gordon Ramsay Might Win

Who doesn't like being recognized for their work, especially when it's on a national or international stage? For musicians, winning a Grammy may be the crowning achievement of their careers, while many actors dream of being awarded an Oscar to proudly display on their shelves. Similarly, in the culinary world, chefs and restaurateurs put forth some serious effort in the kitchen in hopes of having their work worthy of an award from the James Beard Foundation or a Michelin Star, the latter of which chef Gordon Ramsay knows a little bit about.

Per his website, Ramsay's very first eatery Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, earned the maximum three Michelin Stars just a few years after it opened in 1998, which the eatery still holds to this day. The achievement makes up only part of the 22 total Michelin Stars that Fine Dining Lovers reports the chef has earned throughout his career, seven of which he currently holds across four restaurants. And while they don't necessarily make up for Ramsay's lost Michelin Stars, Ramsay has racked up a number of other impressive accolades in his life as well, especially for his television ventures. According to his IMDb page, the celeb chef has earned 15 nominations and six awards for his on-screen work, and soon he may be able to add another exciting — and somewhat unexpected — notch to that list. Per MTV, Ramsay has been nominated for an award at its upcoming Movie & TV Awards. Congrats, chef!