The Huge Milestone Ree Drummond's Daughter Just Reached

Ree Drummond has been blogging since 2006. It didn't take long for her posts about food, family, and life on an Oklahoma ranch to attract a large readership, and in 2009, she received the Weblog of the Year award, an honor she would go on to receive for three consecutive years, according to The Famous People.

In 2011, she spun her successful blog into a popular Food Network show titled "The Pioneer Woman," and she has maintained an audience of loyal fans ever since, per Biography. Many have wondered how Ree really comes up with her "Pioneer Woman" recipes, but the truth may be that the answer resides in her family.

When she began the "Pioneer Woman" journey, Ree's four children — Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd — were still small. This means that the loyal fans who've been with the Drummond family since the beginning have been able to watch the children grow up. So it only makes sense that, when Ree's youngest daughter, Paige, achieved a huge milestone this week, many of her fans were quick to celebrate and offer their well-wishes right along with friends and family.