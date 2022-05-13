Meet The Winner Of Geoffrey Zakarian's Big Restaurant Bet

"Big Restaurant Bet" just chose its first winner, and it certainly seems like it was a difficult decision. Geoffrey Zakarian serves as a judge, mentor, and investor on the show — ultimately granting the winner a grand prize of $250,000 to start their own restaurant.

Zakarian has extensive knowledge in the restaurant business — being the owner of The National Bar & Dining Rooms in New York City and The National by Geoffrey Zakarian in Dubai, UAE, according to his website. Furthermore, he runs his own restaurant consulting group, called Zakarian Hospitality Consulting, which has helped launch three eateries in the MacArthur Hotel in Sonoma, California.

To say the least, Zakarian can provide a wealth of resources to anyone who is interested in entering and building a business within the food industry. And one lucky entrepreneur, the winner of the "Big Restaurant Bet," now has Zakarian as one of her biggest supporters.