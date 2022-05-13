Prue Leith And Paul Hollywood Just Announced A Major GBBO Reboot
Fans of "The Great British Bake Off" will be excited to hear that the show has an update, thanks the teamwork of the show's Prue Leith and judge Paul Hollywood. The television series is filmed and takes place in the U.K., but can be watched in other countries on Channel 4 or Netflix, which varies based on location (via Expert Reviews).
The show also has a U.S. counterpart, "The Great American Baking Show," which ran for three seasons (via Digital Spy). The show featured Hollywood as the main judge, who also served on the U.K. version. However, since the show stopped being filmed indefinitely, the celebrity chef appears to have shifted much of his attention to "The Great British Bake Off." From helping organize filming efforts for Season 12 to doing press interviews for the show, Hollywood has had his hands full in assisting with the U.K.-based show (via Thrillist).
New episodes of 'The Great American Baking Show'
But this will change later this year, as "The Great British Bake Off," or "The Great British Baking Show," as it is known in the United States, will be back with new episodes for American viewers to watch. Previously, since January 2020, new episodes could only be viewed in the U.K., according to Irish Mirror.
However, this isn't the only big news for the television show. There will be new episodes of, "The Great American Baking Show," with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as judges, according to Digital Spy. Since the start of the pandemic, "The Great British Bake Off" had actively filmed and released a Season 11 and a Season 12. Now, after two years of its American counterpart being on hiatus, viewers can look forward to the revival of a series that is more familiar and close to home, with the same challenges.