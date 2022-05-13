Prue Leith And Paul Hollywood Just Announced A Major GBBO Reboot

Fans of "The Great British Bake Off" will be excited to hear that the show has an update, thanks the teamwork of the show's Prue Leith and judge Paul Hollywood. The television series is filmed and takes place in the U.K., but can be watched in other countries on Channel 4 or Netflix, which varies based on location (via Expert Reviews).

The show also has a U.S. counterpart, "The Great American Baking Show," which ran for three seasons (via Digital Spy). The show featured Hollywood as the main judge, who also served on the U.K. version. However, since the show stopped being filmed indefinitely, the celebrity chef appears to have shifted much of his attention to "The Great British Bake Off." From helping organize filming efforts for Season 12 to doing press interviews for the show, Hollywood has had his hands full in assisting with the U.K.-based show (via Thrillist).