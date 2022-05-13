Is The Plant-Based Meat Trend On The Decline?

In the not-too-distant past, it looked like much of America was open to jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon. Global Citizen reports that back in 2019, plant-based meat made up only about 1% of meat sales across the country, but it seemed that number would increase thanks to the advent of better products, massive cash influxes to plant-based meat companies, and a push by chains like Burger King to promote the protein. Others argue that the meat alternative provides a healthier alternative to beef, pork, and other animal meats, emphasizing that vegetable-based meats use less water and land than raising livestock, per Unilever Food Solutions.

Good Food Institute found that this protein continued to pick up momentum over the course of the pandemic. Sales of plant-based meat trended upward during 2020 and even overtook some other traditional food markets. In 2021, the sales didn't surpass those of the previous year, but it didn't look like vegan protein would go anywhere anytime soon.

Recent numbers now indicate that the alternative meat momentum might be slowing down. According to Food & Wine, sales of vegan protein have continued to drop to a near standstill, and are struggling. It has also failed to breach the traditional meat market in the way some analysts may have hoped, and at least one big name in the field has recently released some disheartening financial numbers.