Meet The TikToker Who Just Might Convince You To Try Foraging

In the days before social media, the idea of foraging for one's dinner may have seemed to many city and suburb dwellers like an activity reserved for people who lived in the most verdant corners of New England or the Pacific Northwest. There will always be a Nicolas Cage look-alike who spends his days plucking fungi from the forest floor with his fancy mushroom knife, but these days, foraging is becoming a common practice for resourceful home cooks everywhere. Bookstores have whole sections dedicated to the practice, and, for some, chanterelle mushroom season (which varies from region to region) brings the same level of giddiness as the first sign of spring flowers.

No one is more excited about spreading the joy of foraging than Alexis Nikole Nelson, the enchantingly enthusiastic TikTok and Instagram virtuoso who makes a point of highlighting the cultural context of food in her videos. She's been profiled everywhere, from The New York Times to NPR to Rolling Stone, and last month, the Ohio native was nominated for a James Beard Media Award in the Social Media Account category, per Eater.

In a TikTok video released this week, the social media star walks viewers through the process of making jam out of an oft-overlooked woodland fruit.