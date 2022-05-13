The Problem Stanley Tucci Has With Italian-American Cooking

Purists across America have noted a variety of problems with the homegrown takes on Italian cooking they have experienced over the years. According to Spoon University, anyone familiar with traditional Italian cooking techniques might hate it when chefs spray down food with cooking spray, break spaghetti into smaller pieces before cooking, fry bologna, or drink coffee overloaded with milk.

Many of the foods that have found their way to American tables also often don't show up in Italy. Eat This, Not That! notes that you will never find garlic bread, shrimp scampi, Italian wedding soup, or even spaghetti and meatballs if you travel to Rome, Naples, or Sicily. This widespread anger at cooks butchering Italian classics has found quite a few outlets. One dedicated Twitter account even documents these culinary atrocities in the most extreme forms, and forces followers to look at terrors like Hawaiian spaghetti, Margherita pizza topped with chicken breasts, and improperly ordered cappuccinos.

Certain individuals have also voiced their disapproval of Americanized Italian cuisine. Actor Stanley Tucci ranks as one of these individuals and has accumulated his fair share of cooking horror stories after watching his American friends try to cook classic meals from the Old World.