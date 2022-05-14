The Strange Reason Domino's Just Unveiled New Retro Pizza Boxes

Hollywood productions, both great and small, have had a long and lucrative partnership with consumer goods, which could explain why we see so many TV shows and movies interacting with things we can buy or use ourselves (cue Tom Hanks and Federal Express in "Cast Away," or Subway in "Hawaii Five-O," per Fast Company). And who can forget the iconic partnership between "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and Reese's Pieces, which took the candy's popularity to new heights? In other cases, shows have been known to make the leap from the screen into real life, for partnerships that can extend from consumer goods into the fast food space.

"Stranger Things" is one show that appears to know how to navigate between the Netflix TV world and the real world, as it launches collaborations with brands like Nike, H&M, Lego, and Levis, per Teen Vogue. Now, it appears to have taken that spirit of collaboration to a partnership with Domino's, which was revealed in a Reddit post, showing a very retro-looking Domino's pizza box ... and in case you didn't know what was up, it had "Limited Edition '80s Retro Box" written on the side.