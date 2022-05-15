The Concerning Reason Gummies From These Popular Candy Brands Got Recalled
Mars Wrigley Confectionery candies are known and beloved around the world. Come Halloween, their popularity is so explosive that the company's COO says they sometimes have to plan over a year in advance to make sure they have enough product on shelves. While they are best known for their chocolates, including Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms, they also boast the ever-popular Skittles and other gummy products in their line-up, each of which remains a fan-favorite to this day.
But fans may want to take caution the next time they go to grab a bag of Skittles, Starburst, or Lifesavers Gummies from the shelf, as Mars Wrigley Confectionery has recalled certain varieties of each candy. The FDA cites that some buyers have noted finding a "very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag." And though there has not been a report of any customer becoming ill from them yet, the FDA cautions against consuming any of the listed products with the SKU noted in their May 13 press release, and the company has recalled the products from shelves.
Which gummy candies are at risk exactly?
The recent recall boasts a pretty wide varietal reach, including Starburst's Gummies Original Share Size and Peg Pack, Gummies Sours Share Size and Peg Pack, and Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack. As for Life Savers Gummies, the potentially impacted products include the Five Flavor Peg Pack, Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack, and Gummies Peg Pack. Lastly, Skittles Gummies' products from the recall are the Original Peg Pack and Stand Up Pouch, Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack and Stand Up Pouch, and Sour Gummies Peg Pack.
This is, surprisingly, not the first time the issue of metal contamination has been found within Mars Wrigley products. In 2020, it was reported that there were traces of metal found in pouches of their U.K. candy, Revels, forcing the company to recall any 101g bags with a best buy date before January 31, 2021. And other issues have been presented in years past as well, including a plastic contamination in 2016. Though Mars Wrigley is certainly not the only company to be forced to recall products due to foreign substances in bags, all eyes are on them at the moment as they work to fix this issue.