The Concerning Reason Gummies From These Popular Candy Brands Got Recalled

Mars Wrigley Confectionery candies are known and beloved around the world. Come Halloween, their popularity is so explosive that the company's COO says they sometimes have to plan over a year in advance to make sure they have enough product on shelves. While they are best known for their chocolates, including Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms, they also boast the ever-popular Skittles and other gummy products in their line-up, each of which remains a fan-favorite to this day.

But fans may want to take caution the next time they go to grab a bag of Skittles, Starburst, or Lifesavers Gummies from the shelf, as Mars Wrigley Confectionery has recalled certain varieties of each candy. The FDA cites that some buyers have noted finding a "very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag." And though there has not been a report of any customer becoming ill from them yet, the FDA cautions against consuming any of the listed products with the SKU noted in their May 13 press release, and the company has recalled the products from shelves.