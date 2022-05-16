Why Vogue Magazine Has A Problem With This Pub

A tongue-in-cheek response from the owners set the publication straight. The owners wrote, "If a member of your staff had taken the time to investigate they would have discovered that our company, the Star Inn is in the small village of Vogue near St. Day in Cornwall. Yes that's right Vogue is the name of our own village, which has been in existence for hundreds of years, and is in fact a Cornish word not English," per Facebook.

They added, "I note in your letter that you have only been in existence since 1916 and I presume at that time when you chose the name Vogue (in the capitalized version) you did not seek permission from the villagers of the real Vogue for their permission ... In answer to your question of whether we would change the name of our company, it is a categoric NO."

The story ends well for the Grahams. Per Deadline, Condé Nast has since sent another letter that said, "You are quite correct to note that further research by our team would have identified that we did not need to send such a letter on this occasion." The publishing company also sent its regards to the citizens of Vogue. It seems the Star Inn at Vogue can continue serving British food without changing its name.