The Meatless Sub That Just Made It Onto Jersey Mike's Permanent Menu

More and more people are choosing a plant-based diet over one filled with hamburgers and deli meat. To supply this customer base with what they want, Chew boom reports that Jersey Mike's is adding the popular option to its permanent menu after a year's worth of testing.

This is likely a smart move on the sandwich chain's part, as an estimated 9.7 million people in the United States alone have adopted a plant-based way of life (via Live Kindly). Per research found by Ipsos Retail Performance, this is an enormous increase since 2004, when a mere 290,000 Americans followed such a diet.

There are a number of reasons for this massive shift in recent decades, one of which is that a plant-based diet is seen as a healthier alternative to those laden with fatty or sodium-filled meats. In fact, a plant-based diet has been shown to reduce cancer risk, lower inflammation, support the immune system, and help people maintain a healthy weight, reports the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Many people are also going plant-based due to concerns about animal cruelty.

So with all this attention on plant-based foods, Jersey Mike's decision to add such a sandwich to the menu may benefit both its customers and its reputation.