Why McDonald's Taiwan Had To Stop Selling Fries

It seems like only yesterday that ordering french fries at McDonald's meant walking up to the counter and waiting for them to get cooked up — if they weren't already. Now it seems the wait time for the golden potato treats will take longer than a few minutes for fans in Taiwanese McDonald's, who were told that a french fry shortage is at hand thanks to "global supply issues," per Focus Taiwan. While McDonald's was unable to say just how many of its branches had to stop selling fries for now, the company also said the restock won't take too long. After all, the company is hoping to get piping hot fries back in stock and ready to serve before the end of the week.

This is not the first time this year that a beloved potato product disappeared from Taiwan's McDonald's menus. In January, the fast food giant was forced to tell hash browns fans that they wouldn't be able to get their fix for the same reason. Hash browns were harder to get in Taiwan, but it took just a few weeks for supplies to be replenished. Will the same apply to the fry shortage?