The Shocking Thing One Arby's Manager Just Admitted To Doing

Between 2013 and 2016, the average American ate fast food at least once per week, according to the CDC, and as of 2018, one-third of American adults made it a daily habit. Not only is that a lot of fast food, but it also presents a lot of opportunities for things to go awry. Luckily, most of the time, we're talking about minor stuff, like the server forgetting your extra ketchup or soda spilling on your fries while driving home. But occasionally, things get weird, such as that time when human flesh turned up in someone's Arby's order. Yikes.

When we learned that a night manager at a Vancouver, Washington Arby's restaurant was under investigation by that city's Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit for suspected possession and distribution of child pornography (per The Columbian), it was discomfiting. And when you consider that Arby's has 3,500 restaurants in nine different countries and nearly 25,000 employees in the U.S. alone, it's plausible that some unlawfulness is bound to occur (per Fortune). Yet, these alleged crimes are shocking.

The manager in question, 29-year-old Stephen Sharp, made law enforcement's job easier by confessing to "downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children" during a May 10 police interview, according to a police report cited by Law & Crime. Sharp was arrested and charged with multiple counts of downloading and distributing child pornography. But that's when things actually got even more disturbing — if that's even possible.