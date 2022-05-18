What You Need To Know About The Raw Milk Recall

Some people elect to skip the dairy aisle at the local grocer, and instead pick up raw, or unpasteurized milk at the local farm or natural foods retailer. The people who do this, according to Healthline, say it's a more natural option and better for consumers with lactose intolerance, allergies, asthma, and so on. The outlet also reports that raw milk proponents claim pasteurization isn't as necessary as it used to be in the early 1900s, when more than 65,000 people died of cow tuberculosis after being exposed through untreated milk.

But cow tuberculosis isn't the only thing pasteurization eliminates. The process, which involves dairy products being heated to a specific temperature, kills a variety of pathogens, says the International Dairy Foods Association. The amount of time the product must remain heated depends on a few specifics, like fat content and presence of sweeteners. Some of the most common organisms killed by pasteurization include ones that can cause typhoid fever, diphtheria, brucellosis, and Q fever, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Unfortunately for people who purchase certain brands of raw milk, another sinister culprit is at play, per a recent recall.