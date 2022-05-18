The Costco Frozen Treat That Has Everyone Talking

The official start of summer is a little over a month away. In many parts of the country, the reading on the temperature gauge is finally starting to show signs of its impending arrival, meaning it's about that time to start stocking the freezer with ice cream bars and other frozen treats that can help cool you down all season long. After all, you don't want to be stuck waiting around for the ice cream truck to roll through your neighborhood when you're in need of some relief from the hot summer sun.

Between all of the popular ice cream brands and individually-packaged novelties you can find at the grocery store, there's no shortage of options when it comes to filling your home with brain freeze-inducing desserts. However, for a number of Costco shoppers, there's one treat that stands above the rest: Binggrae's Melona Ice Cream Bars. Originally hailing from South Korea, where the product made its debut in 1992, the fruit-flavored ice cream-on-a-stick has captured the hearts of many of the big-box retailer's members since they were first introduced to its frozen dessert selection for a limited time a few years back.

The hype has hardly died down in the time since, and now that the treats have made their long-awaited return to Costco warehouses once again for Summer 2022, fans are once again taking to the internet to express their love.