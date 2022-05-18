Cracker Barrel's New Cocktail Is Inspired By A Nostalgic Summer Treat

With June only a couple weeks away, it's finally starting to feel (and taste) like summer. People have said goodbye to rich soups and heavy stews, and welcomed light and refreshing dishes with open arms. From hamburgers and veggies on the grill to ice cream and sliced watermelon for dessert, there are so many crowd-pleasing seasonal foods that we look forward to eating all year long. The best way to take your summer meal up a notch? Pair it with a tasty cocktail.

Whipping up a cocktail doesn't have to be complicated — some dangerously easy summer cocktails only need three ingredients! From Aperol Spritzes and Piña coladas to Moscow mules and raspberry gin and tonics, the simple summer cocktail world is truly your oyster. And in some cases, you don't even need to wait until 5 o'clock for a boozy beverage. Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys all fit in well at any brunch outing. To celebrate the start of summer, Cracker Barrel has recently debuted its own spin on one of these popular brunch time beverages.