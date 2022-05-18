Cracker Barrel's New Cocktail Is Inspired By A Nostalgic Summer Treat
With June only a couple weeks away, it's finally starting to feel (and taste) like summer. People have said goodbye to rich soups and heavy stews, and welcomed light and refreshing dishes with open arms. From hamburgers and veggies on the grill to ice cream and sliced watermelon for dessert, there are so many crowd-pleasing seasonal foods that we look forward to eating all year long. The best way to take your summer meal up a notch? Pair it with a tasty cocktail.
Whipping up a cocktail doesn't have to be complicated — some dangerously easy summer cocktails only need three ingredients! From Aperol Spritzes and Piña coladas to Moscow mules and raspberry gin and tonics, the simple summer cocktail world is truly your oyster. And in some cases, you don't even need to wait until 5 o'clock for a boozy beverage. Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys all fit in well at any brunch outing. To celebrate the start of summer, Cracker Barrel has recently debuted its own spin on one of these popular brunch time beverages.
The Rocket Pop Mimosa is aimed to delight your inner child
Nothing screams summer quite like a fruity cocktail. One of the few things that's even more quintessentially summer? A popsicle. Cracker Barrel is taking these two iconic summer treats and combining them into one innovative cocktail: the Rocket Pop Mimosa. According to PR Newswire, the base of the cocktail is Cracker Barrel's strawberry mimosa, which features strawberry and sparkling wine (if you are crafting your own mimosa at home, these are the best champagnes and sparkling wines for mimosas). The cherry on top? A festive red, white, and blue Rocket popsicle dunked in the drink. This nostalgic drink will provide customers with a sweet taste of summer, as well as a walk down memory lane.
The chain's latest riff on the mimosa will be available through August 7, allowing customers to enjoy it practically all summer long. Cracker Barrel has other surprises in store for its loyal customers, including special deals to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Father's Day, Fourth of July, and of course, National Fried Chicken Day.