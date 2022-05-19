TikTok Is Cringing Over A Bakery's Jab At The Depp-Heard Trial

Sending someone a sweet treat is typically meant as a sign of goodwill. But that's not exactly the sentiment this Australian bakery hoped to deliver when it posted this video on its TikTok account.

The video was a commentary on the ongoing Depp-Heard trial. The bakery, Dessert Boxes, specializes in making boxes of sweet treats, which are meant to be sent to loved ones for birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations. But one of its most recent was more of a jab than a congratulatory symbol. In the video, the viewer could see a hand-shaped donut with one of its fingers botched off seconds into the clip. The narrator explained that while the full "hand" was going to Amber Heard, along with a small bottle of Smirnoff, the fingertip would be sent to Johnny Depp.

This statement referenced Depp's allegation that Heard had thrown a vodka bottle at Depp during a trip to Australia, which had his finger detached (via Insider).