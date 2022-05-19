Hot Pockets' Newest Product Makes Lunch Even Easier

Hot Pockets have long been a lunch hack for those who are challenged in the culinary department. After all, preparing one takes little more than unwrapping it, putting it into its nifty Hot Pockets sleeve, cooking it in the microwave, and letting it cool off for a couple minutes before chowing down. What could be easier than that?

Well, skipping the cooking step altogether would certainly make things simpler — especially if you've been using your microwave wrong in the first place! Hot Pockets has announced a new product, and this time, it doesn't require a microwave (or a conventional oven, for that matter). According to FoodSided, the new Hot Pockets Deliwich takes the "heat" out of the brand's original "heat-and-serve" meals. Rather than requiring a source of heat to prepare, the new not-so-hot pocket simply requires thawing for two to four hours before consuming. Of course, the new sandwich will come in more than one flavor, so shoppers will have to decide which 'wich to pick.