Chick-Fil-A Just Dropped A New Limited-Time Frozen Drink

Lemonade is a simple and classic summer drink that requires just four ingredients to make from scratch: sugar, water, lemon juice, and ice (via Allrecipes). However, while this simple summertime staple is a crowd-pleaser on its own, that hasn't stopped people from coming up with innovative new twists on the popular beverage. From adding fruity flavors like strawberry, kiwi, or mango to including more unique ingredients like sparkling water or pop rocks, creative drink connoisseurs are always looking for ways to add an extra punch of flavor to lemonade (via Rainbow Delicious). And the creative minds behind the menu at the popular fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A are no exception.

With the weather getting warmer and summer just on the horizon, the chain has just announced that it will be adding its own exciting new take on the classic beverage to its menus. Chick-fil-A will be releasing a new Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade, which is scheduled to hit restaurants nationwide just in time for summer, according to QSR Magazine. But just what is it?