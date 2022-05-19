Chick-Fil-A Just Dropped A New Limited-Time Frozen Drink
Lemonade is a simple and classic summer drink that requires just four ingredients to make from scratch: sugar, water, lemon juice, and ice (via Allrecipes). However, while this simple summertime staple is a crowd-pleaser on its own, that hasn't stopped people from coming up with innovative new twists on the popular beverage. From adding fruity flavors like strawberry, kiwi, or mango to including more unique ingredients like sparkling water or pop rocks, creative drink connoisseurs are always looking for ways to add an extra punch of flavor to lemonade (via Rainbow Delicious). And the creative minds behind the menu at the popular fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A are no exception.
With the weather getting warmer and summer just on the horizon, the chain has just announced that it will be adding its own exciting new take on the classic beverage to its menus. Chick-fil-A will be releasing a new Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade, which is scheduled to hit restaurants nationwide just in time for summer, according to QSR Magazine. But just what is it?
Chick-fil-A's new Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade is limited-edition
This isn't the first tasty Cloudberry concoction to hit Chick-fil-A stores. In April, the brand first introduced its Cloudberry flavor, which delivers a bright, fruity blend of raspberry, mango, apricot, and passionfruit, with the release of the new Cloudberry Sunjoy, according to Chick-fil-A's website. This new release added a kick of these tart, sweet flavors to the brand's popular Sunjoy beverage, which is a combination of Chick-fil-A's lemonade and sweetened iced tea. And the Cloudberry flavor was such a success that the company decided to combine it with its famous Frosted Lemonade to make a brand-new refreshing beverage.
The new Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade combines the complex Cloudberry flavors and a hint of cherry blossom with Chick-fil-A's classic lemonade and signature vanilla Icedream dessert, all to create a sweet yet fruity and refreshing summer beverage (via QSR Magazine). However, it will only be selling for a limited time — from May 19 through June 11 — so Cloudberry fans and the Cloudberry-curious will have to act quickly to get their hands on this frosted summer treat. Once it's gone, we'll simply have to return to Chick-fil-A's secret menu to find new items to try.