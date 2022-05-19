Krispy Kreme Has A Sweet Deal For Graduating Seniors
The last week of May is approaching, which for some families can only mean one thing: graduation season is here. Whether you are finally done with high school or college, graduation is an incredible milestone that's worth commemorating. Exams are done, and the only thing left to do is enjoy yourself and have fun!
After receiving your diploma and victoriously tossing your cap in the air, there are many ways to celebrate this special day. From hosting a backyard BBQ and whipping up popular summer recipes to treating yourself to a vacation, the fun doesn't have to end after the pomp and circumstance stops playing. If your family is socially distancing, you can keep the celebration spirited by reenacting the ceremony on a video call or creating a fun slideshow. As explained by Grown & Flown, going on trips, purchasing personalized gifts, and gifting tickets to sports events or concerts are also great ways to help those around you celebrate such an important milestone.
While graduation can be an exciting time full of possibility and promise, it's hard not to feel sad about a chapter in your life coming to a close. New beginnings also mean saying goodbye to friends, family, teachers, and people in your life who mean so much to you. That said, Krispy Kreme is making the bittersweet experience of saying goodbye a whole lot sweeter with a new graduation deal, according to Chew Boom.
Krispy Kreme is honoring the graduating class of 2022 in the best way
On May 25, Krispy Kreme will be doling out a dozen free donuts to any high school or college senior, according to Chew Boom. To cash in on this delicious deal, simply don yourself in anything that states you are part of the "Class of 2022," whether it's a sweatshirt, baseball cap, or t-shirt.
Lucky high school or college seniors will all be gifted the "Senior Day Dozen," naturally until supplies run out. This special collection includes eight glazed donuts, which can also be recreated with a copycat Krispy Kreme glazed donut recipe at home, as well as four themed donuts. The additional four donuts include a Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut, an Original Glazed White Iced Doughnut, a Cake Batter Filled Doughnut, and a Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut. The cherry on top of the cake (or the doughnut)? Each of the four circles of happiness will spell out 2, 0, 2, 2, in honor of this year's graduating class.
Why settle for one steal-worthy deal when you can have multiple? According to RetailMeNot, Baskin Robbins is offering a free quart of ice cream for every $30 or more spent online or through the app. Interested parties can purchase a graduation-inspired ice cream cake and use the coupon code CELEBRATE to take advantage of this deal. Ice cream, cake, and donuts? Yes, please!