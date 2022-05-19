Krispy Kreme Has A Sweet Deal For Graduating Seniors

The last week of May is approaching, which for some families can only mean one thing: graduation season is here. Whether you are finally done with high school or college, graduation is an incredible milestone that's worth commemorating. Exams are done, and the only thing left to do is enjoy yourself and have fun!

After receiving your diploma and victoriously tossing your cap in the air, there are many ways to celebrate this special day. From hosting a backyard BBQ and whipping up popular summer recipes to treating yourself to a vacation, the fun doesn't have to end after the pomp and circumstance stops playing. If your family is socially distancing, you can keep the celebration spirited by reenacting the ceremony on a video call or creating a fun slideshow. As explained by Grown & Flown, going on trips, purchasing personalized gifts, and gifting tickets to sports events or concerts are also great ways to help those around you celebrate such an important milestone.

While graduation can be an exciting time full of possibility and promise, it's hard not to feel sad about a chapter in your life coming to a close. New beginnings also mean saying goodbye to friends, family, teachers, and people in your life who mean so much to you. That said, Krispy Kreme is making the bittersweet experience of saying goodbye a whole lot sweeter with a new graduation deal, according to Chew Boom.